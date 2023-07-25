Logjam continues in both Houses of Parliament over Manipur issue

STAFF REPORTER

Logjam continued today in both the Houses of Parliament over the issue of Manipur violence. The Lok Sabha was adjourned till 5 PM while the opposition staged a walkout from Rajya Sabha in the post lunch session.

In the Lok Sabha, when the House reassembled after first adjournment at 2 PM, the opposition members comprising mainly of Congress, DMK, JD(U), and TMC again rushed into the well of the House raising slogans. They were demanding Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s statement over Manipur violence on the floor of the House. Amid din, the House passed Biological Diversity (Amendment) Bill 2022 after a brief discussion. As ruckus continued, the House was adjourned till 5 PM.

Earlier, in the morning, when the House met, the opposition created ruckus on the Manipur violence issue. Speaker Om Birla tried to run Question Hour and repeatedly urged the protesting members to allow the House to function. He said, discussion alone can resolve issues and not sloganeering. But ruckus continued in the House leading to its adjournment till 2 PM.

In the Rajya Sabha, when the House reassembled after second adjournment at 2 PM, the House took up the Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order (Fifth Amendment) Bill, 2022 amid din. The Bill seeks to amend the Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order, 1950, with regard to Chhattisgarh. Opposition members continued with their sloganeering. Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge said, they support this bill but Manipur violence issue should be discussed in the House. Later members from Congress, TMC, DMK, Left, Aam Aadmi Party, JD(U), RJD, and others staged a walkout for the entire day.

In the pre-lunch session, the House witnessed two adjournments due to opposition protest. Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar urged them to allow the House to function. He said, Question Hour is very important to seek answers from the government. But opposition members continued with their protest. Mukul Wasnik of Congress reiterated opposition demand of the Prime Minister’s statement in the House on Manipur violence. Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge said, the situation in Manipur is tense and the Prime Minister must come to the House. Mr. Kharge reiterated that discussion on the Manipur issue must take place under Rule 267 by suspending all business immediately. Responding to it, Leader of the House Piyush Goyal termed crime against women unfortunate saying that Home Minister Amit Shah is ready to reply on the issue of Manipur violence. He also said, atrocities against women in West Bengal, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh are also unfortunate and they should also be discussed. He accused the opposition of not allowing discussion in the House to hide their failure. Mr. Goyal also alleged that the opposition is not sensitive enough on the issue of crime against women. He said, crime against women is a sensitive issue and there should not be any politics on it. He said, discussion should also take place on the crime against women in Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh. P Chidambaram of Congress insisted that discussion on Manipur should be taken immediately under rule 267 by suspending all the business rather than under rule 176 which allows only short duration discussion. Opposition members including Congress, TMC, Aam Aadmi Party, DMK, Left, RJD and others started sloganeering over the issue. Counter slogans were raised by Treasury Bench members.