Masjid Committee approaches Allahabad High Court challenging ASI survey of Gyanvapi mosque

The Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Committee has approached the Allahabad High Court on 25th July 2023 challenging the 21st July order of the Varanasi district court ordering ASI survey at the Gyanvapi mosque complex.

The Supreme Court had yesterday ordered that ASI survey of the complex shall not be enforced till 5 pm of July 26. A bench headed by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud said that in the meantime mosque committee shall move the Allahabad High Court with its plea against the district court’s order.

A caveat petition in the case was also filed by one of the petitioners Rakhi Singh this morning in the Allahabad High Court,  urging the High Court not to pass any order without hearing her.

