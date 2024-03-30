LJP (R) Announces Names Of Party Candidates For 5 Lok Sabha Seats In Bihar

AMN

Chirag Paswan led Lok Jan Shakti Party (Ramvilas) announced names of party candidates for the five Lok Sabha seats of its quota in Bihar. LJP(R) is contesting Lok Sabha elections as a part of the NDA and it has got five seats from BJP in seat sharing arrangement.

Party President Chirag Paswan has changed his seat this time from Jamui to Hajipur parliamentary seat. Hajipur seat was represented by his father and former union minister late Ram Vilas Paswan several times.

Party has decided to again field Veena Devi, the sitting MP from Vaishali. She was among rebel MPs who shifted to Pashupati Kumar Paras led LJP faction. After reconciliation she has returned to the Chirag Paswan led outfit. Rajesh Verma will be party nominee from Khagaria Lok Sabha seat. Shambhavi Choudhary daughter of Bihar minister Ashok Choudhary will contest from Samastipur parliamentary constituency. The fifth candidate Arun Bharati has already filed nomination from Jamui parliamentary seat.