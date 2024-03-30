FreeCurrencyRates.com

Voter Awareness Initiatives In Kargil Drive Increased Participation

In Ladakh, in a concerted effort to bolster democratic engagement, the Voter Awareness Forum in Kargil orchestrated a series of initiatives aimed at educating and empowering citizens. Spearheaded by the Systematic Voters’ Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) program, a recent event held at the Government Girls Higher Secondary School Kargil drew significant attention.

Led by Ghulam Rasool Lal, the Nodal Officer of SVEEP Kargil, the program featured enlightening sessions on various schemes of the Election Commission of India (ECI) and the utilization of different social media platforms endorsed by the ECI. Additionally, Mohd Ali, the District Master Trainer and EVM Lecturer provided training on Electronic Voting Machines (EVM) and Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) systems, urging participants to disseminate knowledge about these technologies within their communities.

Graced by the presence of Kaneez Fatima, Principal of GGHSS Kargil, alongside lecturers, teachers, and non-teaching staff, the event showcased a collaborative effort towards fostering electoral literacy and civic responsibility.

Abdul Raza, Lecturer of Political Science at the school, emphasized the significance of student involvement in the electoral process. Highlighting the establishment of an election literacy club with 20 members and nodal officers, Raza underscored ongoing efforts to raise awareness among students about democratic principles and electoral procedures.

Expressing gratitude to the SVEEP team for their efforts, Raza pledged continued commitment to fostering awareness and facilitating mass participation in upcoming elections.

The event stands as a testament to the community’s dedication to democratic values and the collective endeavor to ensure inclusive and informed participation in the electoral process.

