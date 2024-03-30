Police Along With CAPF Carry Out Flag Marches In Various Districts Of Kashmir Valley In View Of Parliamentary Elections-2024

AMN

In view of upcoming Parliamentary Elections-2024, police along with CAPF carried out Flag Marches in various districts of Kashmir Valley including Ganderbal, Baramulla, Pulwama, Kulgam, Sopore, Shopian, Bandipora & Budgam on Saturday.

The objective of these flag marches was to instill confidence in the voters of the secure and harmonious environment, thereby enabling them to participate in the electoral process without any fear. These measures underscore the motto of free and fair elections, enabling every citizen to exercise their democratic right to vote freely and without constraint.