Police Along With CAPF Carry Out Flag Marches In Various Districts Of Kashmir Valley In View Of Parliamentary Elections-2024

AMN

AMN

In view of upcoming Parliamentary Elections-2024, police along with CAPF carried out Flag Marches in various districts of Kashmir Valley including Ganderbal, Baramulla, Pulwama, Kulgam, Sopore, Shopian, Bandipora & Budgam on Saturday.

These Flag Marches were carried out to instil a sense of security and harmony in society and to ensure free, fair and fear free elections.

The objective of these flag marches was to instill confidence in the voters of the secure and harmonious environment, thereby enabling them to participate in the electoral process without any fear. These measures underscore the motto of free and fair elections, enabling every citizen to exercise their democratic right to vote freely and without constraint.

خبرنامہ

رحمانی 30  کا داخلہ امتحان 30 اور 31 مارچ  2024 کو ہوگا۔

سینٹرز اور انٹرینس کی تفصیلات طلبا و طالبات کو ای میل، ایس ای ...

سابق چیئرمین پاکستان کرکٹ بورڈ شہریار خان انتقال کرگئے۔

سابق سفارت کار مصنف اور دو بار پاکستان کرکٹ بورڈ (پی سی بی) کے ...

روس: کنسرٹ ہال دہشت گردانہ حملے میں مرنے والوں کی تعداد 133 ہو گئی۔

© Russian Investigative Committee/TASS دہشت گردوں کے حملے میں زخمی 104 بالغ او ...

