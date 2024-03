AMN/ WEB DESK

In a jolt to the ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD) in Odisha, a sitting MP resigned from the regional party on Saturday ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha election. Cine star and sitting Kendrapara MP Anubhav Mohanty tendered his resignation from the BJD. Mohanty said he was “feeling suffocated” in the party for over four years. Mohanty was the second sitting BJD MP, after Bhartruhari Mahtab of Cuttack Lok Sabha seat, to quit the regional party ahead of the 2024 general elections.