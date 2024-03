file

AMN

The CPI-ML declared the party candidate for upcoming Lok Sabha elections in Jharkhand. According to seat sharing agreement in Grand Alliance the CPI-ML will contest from one seat of Koderma constituency. Party secretary Manoj Bhagat informed in a press conference at Ranchi that Vinod Singh, presently MLA in Jharkhand assembly will contest in the Lok Sabha elections. Mr. Bhagat said that central government policies against the people will remain their major issues in the elections.