Heavy Rain and Snowfall in Parts of Himachal Pradesh

AMN/ WEB DESK

The middle and high-altitude regions of Himachal Pradesh, including the capital Shimla have been experiencing continuous heavy rain and snowfall since last night. Due to the activity of the western disturbance, the changing weather has turned the high peaks of Kinnaur, Kullu, Chamba, Kangra, Shimla, and Lahaul-Spiti white with snow. Kelang has received three inches, Kokhsar five inches, and Rohtang and Baralacha Passes have received around eight inches of snowfall. As a result, internal roads in the valleys, including the Manali-Kelang road, have been blocked for traffic. Meanwhile, in Kinnaur, heavy snowfall along with strong winds has been occurring in Kalpa, Sangla, and Chitkul since morning, increasing the risk of avalanches in many areas. Deputy Commissioner of Kinnaur, Amit Sharma, has advised local residents and tourists against unnecessary travel to high-altitude areas. According to the Shimla Meteorological Centre, there is a possibility of rain and snowfall in many parts of the state until the 31st of March.