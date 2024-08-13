Kiren Rijiju & George Kurian Launch Haj Application 2025 & Jiyo Parsi Scheme Portal

Staff Reporter / NEW DELHI

Minister of Minority Affairs Kiren Rijiju, along with Minister of State for Minority Affairs George Kurian, today launched Haj Application-2025 and the Jiyo Parsi Scheme Portal in New Delhi. Addressing the media following the launch, Mr Rijiju said that Saudi Arabia has allotted a quota of over 1.75 lakh Haj pilgrims to India for Haj-2025.

He highlighted that, for the first time, applications have been invited on the Haj Suvidha App in addition to the website of the Haj Committee of India.

Mr Rijiju said one of the biggest reforms carried out in the Haj administration is allowing Muslim women aged 45 years or above to perform Haj without a Mehram (male companion) under the Ladies without Mehram (LWM) category. He added that 4,558 ladies have performed Haj under the LWM category in 2024, which is an all-time high number.

The Minister said that the Government will strive to ensure further qualitative improvements in the Haj pilgrimage experience for Indian pilgrims. He added that the process of Haj preparation for Haj-2025 has been initiated early to avail the early mover advantage and secure the best possible arrangements in terms of accommodation, transport, and logistics for Indian pilgrims in Saudi Arabia.

Speaking on the Jiyo Parsi Scheme Portal, Mr Rijiju requested eligible Parsi couples to avail themselves of the benefits of the scheme. Our correspondent reports that the Jiyo Parsi Scheme Portal aims to provide financial assistance to the Parsi community through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) mode. National Commission for Minorities Chairman Iqbal Singh Lalpura, Vice-Chairperson Kersi Kaikhushroo Deboo, and other dignitaries were also present at the event.