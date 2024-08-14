Now Haj applications can be uploaded on Haj Suvidha App in addition to website

A quota of 1,75,025 has been allotted by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) to India for Haj-2025.

Minister of Minority Affairs Kiren Rijiju, along with Minister of State for Minority Affairs George Kurian, today launched Haj Application-2025 in New Delhi. Addressing the media following the launch, Mr Rijiju said that Saudi Arabia has allotted a quota of over 1.75 lakh Haj pilgrims to India for Haj-2025. He highlighted that, for the first time, applications have been invited on the Haj Suvidha App in addition to the website of the Haj Committee of India.

For the first time, the applications have been invited on the Haj Suvidha App in addition to the website of Haj Committee of India. A helpline of the Haj Committee of India along with dedicated channels on the social media are being operationalised to help the pilgrims applying for Haj-2025.

The Government of India has been continuously striving to make the Haj pilgrimage easier and convenient for Indian Haj pilgrims and a series of reforms are being progressively introduced in this context. One of the biggest reforms carried out in Haj administration has been to allow Muslim women of the age of 45 years or above to perform Haj without Mehram (male companion) under the Ladies without Mehram (LWM) category. An all-time high number of 4558 ladies have performed Haj under the LWM category in 2024 and efforts will be made to Haj more accessible and easier for LWM during Haj-2025.

Continuing this trajectory of reforms, during Haj-2024, the ‘Haj Suvidha App’ was launched to leverage information technology for enhancing the pilgrimage experience. The App provides the pilgrims access to training content, accommodation and flight details, baggage information, an emergency helpline (SOS), grievance redressal, feedback, language translation, and miscellaneous information and services related to the pilgrimage and also facilitates better coordination and control of the pilgrims by the Indian administration in KSA.

The Government of India shall strive to ensure further qualitative improvements in Haj pilgrimage experience of Indian pilgrims. For Haj-2025, the process of Haj preparation has been initiated early, with the Haj Review Meeting being conducted on 19th July, 2024 under the chairmanship of Union Minister for Minority Affairs and the Haj Policy-2025 being announced on 05th August, 2024. The Government of India seeks to avail the early mover advantage and secure the best and possible arrangements in terms of accommodation, transport, logistics, etc. for our pilgrims in KSA.

For Haj-2025, it would be mandatory for pilgrims aged 65 or above to be accompanied by a companion with highest priority in allotment being given to the 65 or above age category. This age criteria was earlier 70 years and now it has been reduced due to arduous and strenuous nature of pilgrimage and harsh climatic conditions in KSA. This reflects the Government’s commitment towards ensuring well being of its citizens, even on foreign soil. This will also ensure that all pilgrims of 65 years of age or above, intending to proceed for Haj for the first time, would get assured allotment of seats for Haj-2025.

A significant administrative measure being taken for Haj-2025 to ensure greater ease of processing and documentation, is the doing away with the requirement of depositing of physical passports with the Haj Committee of India for a period of 4-5 months. Passport offices across the country have also been instructed to expedite the issue of passports applied for by citizens for Haj purposes.

The Government of India has been providing efficient healthcare services to the Haj pilgrims, both before their departure from India, as well as during their pilgrimage in Saudi Arabia. The medical history and present physical condition of all intending Haj pilgrims would be evaluated. The physical copy of Health Card of the pilgrims would also be linked to the Haj Suvidha App in Haj-2025 so as to facilitate easy accessibility of data and an augmented response mechanism in dealing with instances of medical distress and emergencies.

State Haj Inspectors who are officials of the Central and State governments (known as Khadim-ul-hujjaj till Haj-2024) are being deputed at a higher ratio of 1:150 pilgrims, as against the earlier 1:300 pilgrims, in order to better aid, assist and guide the pilgrims during Haj-2025.

Capitalising on the preparations for Haj-2025 being done much in advance, rigorous training of the trainers, government officials to be temporarily deployed for Haj-2025, and the pilgrims would be conducted in order to ensure better sensitisation, coherence and discipline during the pilgrimage in KSA.

To provide more convenient banking facilities to the Haj Pilgrims, all D-SIB (Domestic Systemically Important Banks) will be allowed to provide customised banking services for Haj Pilgrims throughout the country through their branches and also at the Embarkation Points.



حج کمیٹی آف انڈیا کی ویب سائٹ کے علاوہ حج سہولت ایپ پر پہلی بار درخواستیں طلب کی گئیں



حج 2025 کی تیاری کا عمل جلد شروع کیا گیا

سعودی عرب کی سلطنت (کے ایس اے) کی جانب سے حج 2025 کے لیے ہندوستان کے لیے 1,75,025 کا کوٹہ مختص کیا گیا ہے ۔ حج کمیٹی آف انڈیا کے توسط سے حج 2025 کے عازمین کی درخواستوں کو آج مرکزی وزیر برائے اقلیتی امور اور پارلیمانی امور جناب کرن رجیجو نے شروع کیا ۔ پہلی بار حج کمیٹی آف انڈیا کی ویب سائٹ کے علاوہ حج سہولت ایپ پر درخواستیں طلب کی گئی ہیں ۔ حج کمیٹی آف انڈیا کی ایک ہیلپ لائن اور سوشل میڈیا پر وقف کردہ چینلز کے ساتھ حج 2025 کے لیے درخواست دینے والے عازمین کی مدد کے لیے کام کیا جا رہا ہے ۔

حکومت ہند اپنے ملک کے عازمین کے لیے حج کو آسان اور سہولت آمیز بنانے کے لیے مسلسل کوششیں کر رہی ہے اور اس تناظر میں لگاتار اصلاحات کا سلسلہ شروع کیا جا رہا ہے ۔ حج انتظامیہ میں کی گئی سب سے بڑی اصلاحات میں سے ایک یہ ہے کہ 45 سال یا اس سے زیادہ عمر کی مسلم خواتین کو محرم کے بغیر خواتین (ایل ڈبلیو ایم) زمرہ کے تحت محرم (مرد ساتھی) کے بغیر حج کرنے کی اجازت دی جائے ۔ 2024 میں ایل ڈبلیو ایم زمرے کے تحت ابھی تک 4558 خواتین نے حج کیا ہے جو اب تک کی سب سے بڑی تعداد ہے اور کوشش کی جائے گی کہ حج 2025 کے دوران ایل ڈبلیو ایم کے لیے حج کو مزید قابل رسائی اور آسان بنایا جائے۔

اصلاحات کے اس سلسلے کو جاری رکھتے ہوئے، حج 2024 کے دوران، اس سفر کو مزید سہولت آمیز بنانے کے لیے انفارمیشن ٹیکنالوجی سے فائدہ اٹھاتے ہوئے ’حج سہولت ایپ‘ کا آغاز کیا گیا ہے۔ کے ایس اے میں ہندوستانی انتظامیہ کے ذریعہ عازمین کے لیے یہ ایپ عازمین کو تربیتی مواد، رہائش اور پرواز سے متعلق تفصیلات، سامان کے بارے میں معلومات، ہنگامی ہیلپ لائن (ایس او ایس)، شکایات کا ازالہ، تاثرات، مقامی زبان میں ترجمے، اور حج سے متعلق متفرق معلومات اور خدمات تک رسائی فراہم کرتی ہے اور ہم آہنگی اور کنٹرول کی سہولت بھی بہتر طریقے سے فراہم کرتی ہے۔

حکومت ہند بھارت کے عازمین کے لیے مزید بہتر سفر حج کو یقینی بنانا چاہتی ہے۔ حج 2025 کے لیے حج کی تیاری کا عمل جلد شروع کیا گیا ہے، مرکزی وزیر برائے اقلیتی امور کی صدارت میں 19 جولائی 2024 کو حج جائزہ اجلاس منعقد ہوا اور 05 اگست 2024 کو حج پالیسی-2025 کا اعلان کیا گیا ۔ حکومت ہند جلد سے جلد فائدہ اٹھانے اور کے ایس اے میں ہمارے عازمین کے لیے رہائش، ٹرانسپورٹ، لاجسٹکس وغیرہ کے لحاظ سے بہترین اور ممکنہ انتظامات مہیا کرنے کی کوشش کرتی ہے ۔

حج 2025 کے لیے، 65 سال یا اس سے زیادہ عمر کے عازمین کے لیے لازمی ہوگا کہ وہ 65 یا اس سے زیادہ عمر کے زمرے کو الاٹمنٹ میں سب سے زیادہ ترجیح والے ساتھی کے ساتھ ہوں ۔ عمر کی یہ شرط پہلے 70 سال تھی اور اب کے ایس اے میں زیارت کی مشکل اور سخت نوعیت اور سخت موسمی حالات کی وجہ سے اسے کم کر دیا گیا ہے ۔ یہ غیر ملکی سرزمین پر بھی اپنے شہریوں کی فلاح و بہبود کو یقینی بنانے کے لیے حکومت کے عزم کی عکاسی کرتا ہے ۔ یہ اس بات کو بھی یقینی بنائے گا کہ 65 سال یا اس سے زیادہ عمر کے تمام عازمین، جو پہلی بار حج پر جانے کا ارادہ رکھتے ہیں، انہیں حج 2025 کے لیے سیٹوں کے الاٹمنٹ کی یقین دہانی کرائی جائے گی ۔

حج 2025 کے لیے ایک اہم انتظامی اقدام کیا جا رہا ہے تاکہ پروسیسنگ اور دستاویزات کی زیادہ آسانی کو یقینی بنایا جا سکے، حج کمیٹی آف انڈیا کے پاس 5 – 4 ماہ کی مدت کے لیے فزیکل پاسپورٹ جمع کرنے کی شرط کو ختم کرنا ہے ۔ ملک بھر کے پاسپورٹ دفاتر کو بھی ہدایت دی گئی ہے کہ وہ شہریوں کی جانب سے حج مقاصد کے لیے درخواست کردہ پاسپورٹ کے اجراء کے عمل کو تیز کریں ۔

حکومت ہند عازمین حج کو ہندوستان سے روانگی سے پہلے اور ساتھ ہی سعودی عرب میں ان کے سفر کے دوران صحت کی موثر خدمات فراہم کررہی ہے ۔ تمام عازمین حج کی طبی تاریخ اور موجودہ جسمانی حالت کا جائزہ لیا جائے گا ۔ عازمین کے ہیلتھ کارڈ کی فزیکل کاپی کو حج 2025 میں حج سہولت ایپ سے بھی جوڑ دیا جائے گا تاکہ ڈیٹا تک آسان رسائی اور طبی پریشانیوں اور ہنگامی حالات سے نمٹنے کے لیے ایک تیز رفتار نظام تیار کیا جا سکے ۔

ریاستی حج انسپکٹرز کو جو مرکزی اور ریاستی سرکاروں کے افسران ہیں (جنہیں حج 2024 تک خادم الحجاج کہا جاتا ہے) انہیں 1:150 کے تناسب سے تعینات کیا جا رہا ہے، جبکہ اس سے پہلے یہ تناسب 1:300 تھا تاکہ حج 2025 کے دوران عازمین کو بہتر مدد اور رہنمائی فراہم کی جا سکے ۔

حج 2025 کی تیاریوں کا فائدہ اٹھاتے ہوئے، ٹرینرز کی سخت ٹریننگ، حج 2025 کے لیے عارضی طور پر تعینات سرکاری افسران، اور عازمین حج کے دوران بہتر حساسیت، ہم آہنگی اور نظم و ضبط کو یقینی بنانے کے لیے کے ایس اے میں انتظامات کیے جائیں گے ۔

عازمین حج کو بینکنگ کی مزید سہولیات فراہم کرنے کے لیے، تمام ڈی – ایس آئی بی (گھریلو نظام کے لحاظ سے اہم بینکوں) کو اجازت دی جائے گی کہ وہ ملک بھر میں عازمین حج کے لیے اپنی برانچوں اور ایمبارکیشن پوائنٹس کے ذریعے اپنی مرضی کے مطابق بینکنگ خدمات فراہم کریں ۔