Lok Sabha adopts motion naming 21 members for JPC on Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024

AMN

The Lok Sabha today adopted a motion naming 21 of its members to be part of a Joint Committee of Houses to examine the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024. The members include Jagdambika Pal, Nishikant Dubey, Tejasvi Surya, Dilip Saikia, Gourav Gogoi, Imran Masood, Mohammed Jawed, Kalyan Banerjee, and Asaduddin Owaisi, among others. The Committee will also include ten members from the Rajya Sabha. Moving the motion to the Lower House, Parliamentary Affairs and Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said the Committee would submit its report to the Lok Sabha by the last day of the first week of the next session.

The Rajya Sabha also adopted the motion regarding the inclusion of 10 members from the Upper House. The prominent members include Brijlal, Sanjay Singh, Radha Mohan Das Agarwal, and V. Vijay Sai Reddy in the JPC.