Both Houses of Parliament adjourned sine die

AMN / NEW DELHI

Both the Houses of Parliament were adjourned sine die Friday. The Budget Session of Parliament began on 22nd of the last month and it was due to conclude on Monday. Speaker Om Birla today said, 15 meetings were held in this session which lasted for 115 hours. He said, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Union Budget 2024-25 on 23rd July, which was discussed by the House for 27 hours and 19 minutes. He said, 12 government bills were introduced during the session of which four were passed by the Lok Sabha. The Speaker said, Lok Sabha witnessed 136 percent productivity during the session. The Finance Bill, the Appropriation Bill, the Jammu and Kashmir Appropriation Bill, and the Bhartiya Vayuyan Vidheyak were passed in the Lower House.

Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar said, that around 22 hours of discussions were held on Union Budget in the Upper House. He said, the House sat for 90 hours during the session. He said, he is looking forward with hope, expectation and confidence that the next session would be rewarding for every member of the House and for the benefit of the entire nation.

Budget Session of Parliament remained very productive: Kiren Rijiju

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju has said that the Budget Session of Parliament remained very productive. Addressing the media in New Delhi on the Budget Session, which concluded today, Mr. Rijiju said that during the entire session, the smooth transaction of business took place in both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha. Mr. Rijiju further informed that not a single day of the Parliament Session was washed out and that both Houses functioned smoothly. He said that during the session, Parliament completed the budgetary exercise and also passed several bills.