THE INDIAN AWAAZ

The Real Voice of India

REGIONAL AWAAZ

J&K: Kashmiri Pandits from across country eligible to vote at 24 polling stations in second phase of Assembly Elections

Sep 24, 2024

AMN/ WEB DESK

More than 15 thousand 5 hundred displaced Kashmiri Pandit voters from across the country are eligible to vote at 24 polling stations in the second phase of the Jammu and Kashmir assembly election tomorrow.

The displaced Kashmiri Pandits will be exercising their right to franchise in the 15 segments of central Kashmir’s Srinagar, Budgam and Ganderbal districts. Over 15,500 Kashmiri migrant voters are eligible to cast their votes at 24 special polling stations set up in Jammu, Udhampur and Delhi tomorrow for the second phase of elections.

Relief and Rehabilitation Commissioner Arvind Karwani, who is supervising the election process, said over 14,700 such voters are registered in Jammu to exercise their right to franchise at 19 polling stations in Jammu. Similarly, over 600 Kashmiri migrant voters are registered in Delhi to cast their votes at four polling stations in Delhi and and over 350 at one such polling station in Udhampur district.

Over 25.69 lakh voters will decide the fate of leaders such as former chief minister Omar Abdullah, Congress Pradesh chief and former minister Tariq Hamid Qarra, Jammu and Kashmir BJP president Ravinder Raina, Apni Party chief Syed Altaf Bukhari, ministers Ali Mohmmad Sagar and Abdul Rahim Rather, including four Kashmiri Pandits in the fray.

Related Post

REGIONAL AWAAZ

Jharkhand: EC appeals all political parties for cooperation to conduct Elections in free & fair manner

Sep 24, 2024
REGIONAL AWAAZ

Goods train derail at Maynaguri station of Jalpaiguri district

Sep 24, 2024
REGIONAL AWAAZ

Tobacco-Free Youth Campaign 2.0 launched in New Delhi

Sep 24, 2024

You missed

REGIONAL AWAAZ

J&K: Kashmiri Pandits from across country eligible to vote at 24 polling stations in second phase of Assembly Elections

September 24, 2024
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

NASA astronaut Sunita Williams takes command of International Space Station

September 24, 2024
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Japan hit by 50 cm Tsunami following 5.9 magnitude earthquake

September 24, 2024
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

492 killed as Israel launches airstrikes on Lebanon

September 24, 2024