MP Cabinet approves soybean procurement at MSP of Rs 4892 per quintal

AMN / Bhopal

A cabinet meeting was held in the ministry under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav. The cabinet decided that soybean will be procured from registered farmers under the Price Support Scheme of the Central Government in Kharif year 2024 (marketing year 2024-25) by the state procurement agency M.P. State Cooperative Marketing Federation Limited.



Registration of farmers will be done from 25 September to 20 October and purchase (procurement) will be done from 25 October to 31 December. 1400 centers will be set up for soybean procurement, which can also be amended as per requirement. 13.68 lakh metric tonnes of soybean will be procured from farmers in the state at the minimum support price of Rs 4892 per quintal. If the procurement is more than the prescribed quantity, the state government will purchase soybean at its own level.