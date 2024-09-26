J&K elections: 54% voting recorded till 5 pm in 2nd phase

In Jammu and Kashmir, a voter turnout of 54 per cent was recorded up to 5 PM in the second phase of Assembly polls today. The voting began at 7 AM in all the 3502 polling stations across 26 Assembly segments of the six districts of the Union Territory amid tight security arrangements. Polling was held in 26 constituencies spread over six districts of the Union Territory.

These districts are Reasi, Rajouri, and Poonch in the Jammu region and Srinagar, Budgam and Ganderbal in the Kashmir Valley. About 25.78 lakh voters will decide the fate of 239 candidates in this phase. More than 15 thousand 5 hundred displaced Kashmiri Pandits from across the country are eligible to vote at 24 polling stations in the second phase