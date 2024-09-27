THE INDIAN AWAAZ

Delhi Assembly Speaker disqualifies two AAP MLAs under Anti Defection Law

Sep 26, 2024

AMN/ WEB DESK

A two-day session of the Delhi Assembly began today. On the first day of the session, Delhi Assembly Speaker Ram Niwas Goel disqualified two Aam Aadmi Party MLAs, Kartar Singh Tanwar and Raj Kumar Anand, under the Anti-defection law. The Speaker also accepted the resignations of Rajender Pal Gautam and Bharatiya Janata Party’s Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, who have been elected as Members of Parliament. The House discussed the job issue of the Marshals deployed in buses operated under the Delhi government. Ruling party MLAs demanded the restoration of Bus Marshal jobs in public buses. Earlier, the Speaker marshalled out Opposition Leader Vijender Gupta and other BJP MLAs following their demand for a discussion on CAG reports and other issues. Later, BJP MLAs held a mock assembly outside the Speaker’s room in protest.

