IMD issues red alert for Mumbai and Thane forecasting extremely heavy rain

Sep 26, 2024

AMN/ WEB DESK

The India Meteorological Department has forecast heavy rainfall and thunderstorms over parts of Maharashtra during the next two days, citing the presence of troughs from lower levels to mid-levels over the North Konkan. Mumbai and its neighbouring areas experienced heavy rainfall yesterday.

Heavy rain battered Mumbai and its neighbouring areas yesterday. Several low-lying areas of the city have been inundated. At least 14 incoming flights were diverted due to the heavy rains and thunderstorms. Several trains also had to be halted due to the rain. The incessant downpour caused a landslide on the Mumbra bypass in Thane that resulted in a traffic jam in the area. The India Meteorological Department has issued a red alert for Mumbai and its adjoining districts Thane, Palghar, and Raigad till 8:30am today. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has announced a holiday for all schools and colleges for today.

