THE INDIAN AWAAZ

The Real Voice of India

REGIONAL AWAAZ

Telangana govt plans to launch internship programme for engineering graduates: CM

Sep 26, 2024

AMN/ WEB DESK

The Telangana state government is planning to launch an internship programme soon for engineering graduates to improve their job prospects. Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy said this after launching a skill training programme for students in Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI) in Hyderabad yesterday. He said a strict vigil will also be maintained on the engineering colleges in the state to ensure proper educational infrastructure is in place to upskill the students.

He also warned that the permit for engineering colleges will be revoked if they fail to maintain minimum educational standards. The Chief Minister also said the government has launched the skill development programme after consultation with BFSI companies, and students will be able to complete the course before the completion of graduation. He also said as many as 65 ITIs are being upgraded to Advanced Technology Centres in collaboration with Tata Technologies. 

Related Post

REGIONAL AWAAZ

Delhi Assembly Speaker disqualifies two AAP MLAs under Anti Defection Law

Sep 27, 2024
REGIONAL AWAAZ

AFSPA extended in parts of Nagaland and Arunachal Pradesh for six months

Sep 26, 2024
REGIONAL AWAAZ

IMD issues red alert for Mumbai and Thane forecasting extremely heavy rain

Sep 26, 2024

You missed

REGIONAL AWAAZ

Delhi Assembly Speaker disqualifies two AAP MLAs under Anti Defection Law

September 27, 2024
REGIONAL AWAAZ

AFSPA extended in parts of Nagaland and Arunachal Pradesh for six months

September 26, 2024
BUSINESS AWAAZ

7th Rashtriya Poshan Maah being observed across the country

September 26, 2024
SCIENCE / TECH

PM Modi launches 3 PARAM Rudra Supercomputers to facilitate pioneering scientific research

September 26, 2024