Telangana govt plans to launch internship programme for engineering graduates: CM

AMN/ WEB DESK

The Telangana state government is planning to launch an internship programme soon for engineering graduates to improve their job prospects. Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy said this after launching a skill training programme for students in Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI) in Hyderabad yesterday. He said a strict vigil will also be maintained on the engineering colleges in the state to ensure proper educational infrastructure is in place to upskill the students.

He also warned that the permit for engineering colleges will be revoked if they fail to maintain minimum educational standards. The Chief Minister also said the government has launched the skill development programme after consultation with BFSI companies, and students will be able to complete the course before the completion of graduation. He also said as many as 65 ITIs are being upgraded to Advanced Technology Centres in collaboration with Tata Technologies.