AFSPA extended in parts of Nagaland and Arunachal Pradesh for six months

Sep 26, 2024

BISHESHWAR MISHRA / NEW DELHI

Centre has extended the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act (AFSPA), which allows certain areas to be declared as “disturbed” to facilitate security operations, in parts of Nagaland and Arunachal Pradesh for six more months. This decision follows a review of the law and order situation in these northeastern states.

According to a notification from the Union Home Ministry, the extension applies to eight districts and 21 police stations across five additional districts of Nagaland. The areas were first declared as “disturbed” on April 1, 2024, under Section 3 of the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act, 1958. The extension will now remain in effect from October 1, 2024, for six months, unless withdrawn earlier.

The districts in Nagaland where the AFSPA has been extended include Dimapur, Niuland, Chumoukedima, Mon, Kiphire, Noklak, Phek, and Peren. Additionally, several areas under the jurisdiction of police stations in Kohima, Mokokchung, Longleng, Wokha, and Zunheboto districts have also been designated as “disturbed” areas.

In a separate notification, the Home Ministry extended AFSPA in three districts of Arunachal Pradesh—Tirap, Changlang, and Longding—as well as in areas under the Namsai, Mahadevpur, and Chowkham police stations in Namsai district. These areas, bordering the state of Assam, have been under AFSPA since April 1, 2024, and will continue to be declared “disturbed” for another six months starting October 1, 2024.

