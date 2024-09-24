Jharkhand: EC appeals all political parties for cooperation to conduct Elections in free & fair manner

AMN/ WEB DESK

The Election Commission has appealed to all political parties for cooperation in conducting the upcoming Jharkhand Assembly Elections in a free and fair manner. Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar, along with Election Commissioners – Gyanesh Kumar and Sukhbir Singh Sandhu, instructed central and state enforcement agencies to ensure inducement-free elections.

The commission also instructed the Chief Electoral Officer of the state, the State Police Nodal Officer, and the Nodal Officer of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) for a smooth and peaceful conduct of assembly elections in the state.

Today, the Election Commission is scheduled to hold a review meeting with the commissioners of all divisions, zonal IGs, district election officers of all districts, all DIGs, and all superintendents of police of the state.