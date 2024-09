AMN/ WEB DESK

A goods train derailed today near Mainaguri railway station in Jaipaiguri district of West Bengal. Some bogies detached from the engine.There are no casualties reported. The goods train was going to New Jalpaiguri station NJP from the neighbouring state Assam. The Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) Alipurduars Amarjit Gautam has said that an investigation will be held on the accident. Some trains have been diverted due to the derailment. One short terminated and one cancelled.