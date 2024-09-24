Tobacco-Free Youth Campaign 2.0 launched in New Delhi

AMN/ WEB DESK

Minister of State for Health Prataprao Jadhav today launched the Tobacco-Free Youth Campaign 2.0 in New Delhi. Speaking on the occasion, Mr Jadhav said, that through this campaign awareness will be created among people regarding the harmful effects of tobacco consumption. He said, that in India, every year around 13 lakh people die due to the consumption of tobacco. The Minister said, apart from cancer, tobacco consumption causes many other diseases. He said the contribution of youth is important in creating a tobacco-free generation. He said that the young generation is the future of the country and the government is committed to creating a tobacco-free India.

On the occasion, Mr Jadhav also inaugurated Tobacco Cessation Centres in medical colleges across the nation. Recently the Centre had issued advisory to States and Union Territories to combat tobacco use among youth. Union Education Ministry and the Health and Family Welfare Ministry have jointly issued an advisory to the Chief Secretaries of States and UTs for the effective implementation of Tobacco-Free Educational Institutions Guidelines and Manual.

The goal is to protect future generations by raising awareness of the harmful effects of tobacco use and promoting tobacco control measures within educational institutions. The advisory encourages educational institutions including schools, colleges and universities to adopt the Tobacco Free Educational Institutions manual and guidelines to safeguard the health and well-being of students.