UP govt warns of severe consequences for food adulteration

AMN/ WEB DESK

The Uttar Pradesh government will take the strictest action against those who adulterate food items with impure substances. Taking cognisance of such reported incidents in various parts of the country, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has also given instructions for thorough investigation and verification of all hotels, dhabas, restaurants, and other eatery joints.

In the important meeting held today in Lucknow, the Chief Minister instructed that a state-wide intensive campaign will be conducted to verify all employees, including the operators of these establishments. A joint team comprising the Food Safety and Drug Administration, Police, and Local Administration will conduct the verification. He said that the names and addresses of the operator, proprietor, manager, and other relevant personnel should be prominently displayed at food establishments.

He also gave directions that CCTV cameras should be installed in food establishments such as dhabas, hotels, and restaurants. Surveillance should cover not only the areas where customers dine but also other parts of the establishment. There can be no compromise on the health interests of the general public. Strict action must be taken against anyone who attempts to jeopardise public health.