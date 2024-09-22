THE INDIAN AWAAZ

The Real Voice of India

REGIONAL AWAAZ

Junior Doctors join duty in medical colleges in West Bengal

Sep 21, 2024

AMN / KOLKATA

Junior doctors have joined emergency duty in all medical colleges in West Bengal. They have withdrawn their strike after 42 days after the gruesome rape and murder of the PGT doctor at R G Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata on 9th August.

The state government had circulated a 10-point directive for the safety and security of all the medical colleges and hospitals in the state. Junior doctors have not joined the OPD services, and they conveyed that their fight for justice will continue in court.

Related Post

REGIONAL AWAAZ

President Murmu meets victims of Maoist violence from Chhattisgarh

Sep 21, 2024
REGIONAL AWAAZ TOP AWAAZ

Centre grants sanction to prosecute RJD leader Lalu Yadav in land-for-jobs case

Sep 21, 2024
REGIONAL AWAAZ

VP Jagdeep Dhankhar Begins 3-Day Visit to Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu

Sep 20, 2024

You missed

HINDI SECTION

नाजिरा बानो ने गुजरात के वडोदरा में आयोजित प्रथम खेलो इंडिया महिला ताइक्वांडो लीग चरण एक में अंडर -30 वर्ग में स्वर्ण पदक जीतकर अपने क्षेत्र को गौरवान्वित किया  

September 21, 2024
HINDI SECTION

केंद्र सरकार ने युवाओं में तंबाकू के सेवन की समस्‍या से निपटने के लिए राज्यों को परामर्श जारी किया है

September 21, 2024
HINDI SECTION

कांग्रेस पार्टी, राहुल गांधी को धमकी देने के खिलाफ विरोध प्रदर्शन करेगी- कांग्रेस अध्‍यक्ष मल्लिकार्जुन खरगे

September 21, 2024
BUSINESS AWAAZ

PM’s Principal Secretary Dr PK Mishra pitches for diverse insurance solutions

September 21, 2024