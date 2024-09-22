Junior Doctors join duty in medical colleges in West Bengal

AMN / KOLKATA

Junior doctors have joined emergency duty in all medical colleges in West Bengal. They have withdrawn their strike after 42 days after the gruesome rape and murder of the PGT doctor at R G Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata on 9th August.

The state government had circulated a 10-point directive for the safety and security of all the medical colleges and hospitals in the state. Junior doctors have not joined the OPD services, and they conveyed that their fight for justice will continue in court.