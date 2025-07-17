Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

Uttarakhand to experience moderate rainfall

Jul 17, 2025

AMN/ WEB DESK

Most parts of Uttarakhand are likely to experience light to moderate rainfall with thunder and lightning over the next few days.

The Met Department has warned of heavy rains at some places in Dehradun, Tehri, Rudraprayag, Nainital, Bageshwar and Pithoragarh districts during the next 24 hours. Whereas, some other districts may also witness intense showers along with thunder and lightning. During this period, strong winds at a speed of 30 to 40 kilometers per hour are expected in isolated areas across all districts of the state. Meanwhile, intermittent rain continues in various districts. Most of the districts of the state including the capital Dehradun remained cloudy after the rain this morning.

