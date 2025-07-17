UP: Major ghats of Varanasi submerged in swelled Ganga

AMN/ WEB DESK

In Uttar Pradesh, along with the capital Lucknow, many districts of the eastern and western parts received moderate to heavy rains today.

All major ghats in Varanasi have been submerged as the Ganga’s water level keeps rising due to continuous rainfall in the region. State Water Power Minister Swatantradev Singh has said that the government is being cautious about floods in the state. Continuous monitoring is going on from flood posts.

The weather department has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall in Prayagraj division and some districts of Bundelkhand region during the next 24 hours. At the same time, strong winds can also blow in the central and southern parts of the state including the capital Lucknow.

Relentless rain in Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, Chikmagalur and Kodagu has disrupted normal life. Landslides have damaged houses and obstructed vehicular movement in these districts. The rivers are flowing at higher levels, and precaution is advised by the administration. The tourists in these districts are advised not to venture near waterfalls and hilly terrains due to landslides. The vehicle movement between Bengaluru and Mangaluru was disrupted due to a landslide on National Highway 75 near Kadaba. Rainwater entered houses in these districts, and people had to move to safer places. Power Cuts and flooding were reported in several places due to the torrential rainfall.