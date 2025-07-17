Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

Bihar: CM Nitish Kumar Announces Free Electricity up to 125 Units ahead of Elections

Jul 17, 2025

A Z NAWAB / PATNA

As the Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 draw closer, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar made a major announcement on Thursday, promising free electricity up to 125 units per month for all eligible domestic consumers across the state. The scheme will come into effect from August 1, with the benefits reflected in the electricity bills for July itself.

The initiative is expected to benefit approximately 1.67 crore households in Bihar. “We have always aimed to provide affordable electricity to every household. From August 1, no domestic consumer will have to pay for up to 125 units of electricity,” Kumar said in a post on social media platform X.

In another key announcement, the Chief Minister revealed that the state government will install solar power plants on rooftops or in nearby public spaces of domestic consumers over the next three years.

Under the Kutir Jyoti Scheme, the state will bear the full cost of solar installations for extremely poor families, while others will be provided with financial assistance. Nitish Kumar projected that Bihar could generate up to 10,000 megawatts of solar power in the next three years, marking a significant step towards energy self-sufficiency and sustainability.

