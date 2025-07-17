Mild tremors felt in Haryana after an earthquake

WEB DESK

Mild tremors were felt here after an earthquake struck Rohtak Haryana early Thursday. An earthquake of magnitude 3.3 on the Richter scale was recorded at 12:46 am, the National Centre for Seismology said.

However, no casualties or damage to properties were reported, officials said.

This is the third quake in Haryana in less than 10 days.

An earthquake of magnitude 3.7 struck near Jhajjar, which is Rohtak’s adjoining district, last Friday. A day before that, a stronger quake of magnitude 4.4 struck, again in Jhajjar, triggering tremors across the capital and adjoining areas.