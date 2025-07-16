Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

WB: BJP opposes inclusion of Rohingya immigrants in voters’ list

Jul 16, 2025

AMN/ WEB DESK

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has intensified its demand for a voter list free of Rohingya immigrants in West Bengal, ahead of the upcoming assembly elections scheduled for early next year. Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari led a protest march to the office of the Chief Electoral Officer in Kolkata, accusing the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) of attempting to include Rohingya names in the electoral rolls. Adhikari asserted that the BJP would firmly oppose any such move, warning of potential voter list manipulation. 

