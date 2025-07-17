Bihar: 19 killed due to Lighting

AMN/ WEB DESK

At least 19 people were killed and several were injured due to lightning in the state in the past 24 hours. A maximum of five casualties have been reported in Nalanda district, followed by four in Vaishali district this afternoon. Two fatalities were reported in each Patna and Banka districts. According to official sources all the fatalities occurred during rains while people were working in the fields.

Casualties have been also reported in Sheikhpura, Aurangabad , Samastipur, Nawada, Jamui and Jehanabad districts. Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has expressed deep grief over the loss of lives in the incidents. Mr. Kumar announced an ex gratia of 4 lakh rupees each to the next of the kin of the deceased.

The Met department has issued a warning of lightning, gusty winds accompanying rainfall in Siwan, Saran, Patna, Aurangabad, Rohtas, Nawada, Nalanda, Jehanabad, Gaya, Arwal, Vaishali, Bhojpur and Bhojpur districts for next 24 hours. South West Monsoon is vigorously active in the Southern and Western parts of the state over a couple of days.