Bihar announces free electricity up to 125 units from August 1

AMN/ WEB DESK

Bihar government today announced free electricity up to 125 units to consumers in the state from the 1st of next month. State Chief Minister Nitish Kumar announced the decision, saying it will benefit one crore 67 lakh families in the state. He added that over the next three years, with the consent of these domestic consumers, solar power plants will be installed on their rooftops and at nearby public places. Mr. Kumar also said the Bihar government will fully bear the cost of installing solar power plants for extremely poor families under the ongoing Kutir Jyoti scheme. For the remaining consumers, the State government will provide financial assistance to set up solar power plants. Over the next three years, up to ten thousand megawatts of solar energy will also become available in Bihar.