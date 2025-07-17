Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

REGIONAL AWAAZ

Bihar announces free electricity up to 125 units from August 1

Jul 17, 2025

AMN/ WEB DESK

Bihar government today announced free electricity up to 125 units to consumers in the state from the 1st of next month. State Chief Minister Nitish Kumar announced the decision, saying it will benefit one crore 67 lakh families in the state. He added that over the next three years, with the consent of these domestic consumers, solar power plants will be installed on their rooftops and at nearby public places. Mr. Kumar also said the Bihar government will fully bear the cost of installing solar power plants for extremely poor families under the ongoing Kutir Jyoti scheme. For the remaining consumers, the State government will provide financial assistance to set up solar power plants. Over the next three years, up to ten thousand megawatts of solar energy will also become available in Bihar.

Related Post

REGIONAL AWAAZ

Bihar: 19 killed due to Lighting

Jul 17, 2025
REGIONAL AWAAZ

Uttarakhand to experience moderate rainfall

Jul 17, 2025
REGIONAL AWAAZ

UP: Major ghats of Varanasi submerged in swelled Ganga

Jul 17, 2025

You missed

BUSINESS AWAAZ

July 17 Final Trade: Sensex, Nifty End Lower Amid Global Uncertainty, IT Stocks Decline

17 July 2025 9:33 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
REGIONAL AWAAZ

Bihar announces free electricity up to 125 units from August 1

17 July 2025 9:04 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
REGIONAL AWAAZ

Bihar: 19 killed due to Lighting

17 July 2025 9:03 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
REGIONAL AWAAZ

Uttarakhand to experience moderate rainfall

17 July 2025 9:01 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
Click to listen highlighted text!