PM inaugurates Multiple projects in West Bengal

Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone, inaugurated, and dedicated to the nation multiple development projects worth over 5,000 crore rupees at Durgapur in West Bengal this afternoon.

Addressing the gathering, the Prime Minister said that these projects will significantly enhance the region’s connectivity, boost gas-based transport, and support the gas-based economy. He said the identity of this steel city will be further strengthened through these initiatives.

He also noted that West Bengal is one of the states in the country where Vande Bharat trains are operating in significant numbers. Mr. Modi said Durgapur is not only a steel city but also a major center of India’s workforce and has played a vital role in the country’s development.

PM Modi underscored that India’s resolve to become a developed nation by 2047, or Viksit Bharat, is a focal point of global discussions, driven by transformative changes in infrastructure. He highlighted the government’s achievements over the past decade, including the construction of over 4 crore pucca houses, crores of toilets, more than 12 crore tap water connections, thousands of kilometers of new roads and highways, new railway lines, airports in small towns, and widespread internet access reaching villages and households. In West Bengal, he noted significant advancements in rail connectivity, with the state leading in operating Vande Bharat trains, expanding the Kolkata Metro, and modernizing railway stations. The inauguration of two road overbridges in Paschim Bardhaman under the Setu Bharatam Programme, worth over ₹380 crore, will further ease travel and enhance safety by reducing accidents at railway crossings.

The Prime Minister emphasized the integration of Durgapur’s airport into the UDAN scheme, which has facilitated over 5 lakh passenger journeys in the past year. He noted that such infrastructure not only improves convenience but also generates employment, with even the production of raw materials for these projects creating substantial job opportunities.

In the energy sector, PM Modi highlighted India’s unprecedented progress in gas connectivity over the past decade, with LPG reaching households nationwide and earning global recognition. He outlined the government’s “One Nation, One Gas Grid” vision through the Pradhan Mantri Urja Ganga Yojana, which includes laying gas pipelines across six eastern states, including West Bengal. The Durgapur to Kolkata section of the Durgapur-Haldia Natural Gas Pipeline, worth over ₹1,190 crore, was dedicated to the nation, passing through Purba Bardhman, Hooghly, and Nadia districts. This pipeline will supply natural gas to lakhs of households, enable CNG for vehicles, and support gas-based industrial technologies. Additionally, the foundation stone for Bharat Petroleum Corp. Ltd’s City Gas Distribution project in Bankura and Purulia, worth around ₹1,950 crore, was laid to provide piped natural gas to households, commercial establishments, and industries, further boosting employment.

The Prime Minister also dedicated retrofitting pollution control systems (Flue Gas Desulphurization) at the Durgapur Steel Thermal Power Station and Raghunathpur Thermal Power Station, worth over ₹1,457 crore. These upgrades enhance efficiency, support cleaner energy production, and position the plants to compete globally. The doubling of the Purulia-Kotshila Rail Line, worth over ₹390 crore, was also dedicated, improving connectivity for industries in Jamshedpur, Bokaro, Dhanbad, Ranchi, and Kolkata, reducing travel time, and streamlining logistics.