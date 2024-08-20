J&K: CRPF officer killed in terrorist attack in Udhampur

In Jammu and Kashmir a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) officer was killed after terrorists attacked a CRPF patrol party in Udhampur district on Monday (19th August 2024) afternoon.

In Cheel area of Ramnagar tehsil of Udhampur district, terrorists opened indiscriminate fire on the patrol party of CRPF 187 battalion in which one CRPF inspector was killed. The terrorists fired about 30 to 40 rounds on the patrolling party. The area has been cordoned off and massive searches launched to track the terrorists. More details are awaited. The attack is the latest in a string of encounters in the past few months wherein security personnel have lost their lives, particularly in Jammu division. AIR