THE INDIAN AWAAZ

The Real Voice of India

REGIONAL AWAAZ

J&K: CRPF officer killed in terrorist attack in Udhampur

Aug 19, 2024

In Jammu and Kashmir a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) officer was killed after terrorists attacked a CRPF patrol party in Udhampur district on Monday (19th August 2024) afternoon.

In Cheel area of Ramnagar tehsil of Udhampur district, terrorists opened indiscriminate fire on the patrol party of CRPF 187 battalion in which one CRPF inspector was killed. The terrorists fired about 30 to 40 rounds on the patrolling party. The area has been cordoned off and massive searches launched to track the terrorists. More details are awaited. The attack is the latest in a string of encounters in the past few months wherein security personnel have lost their lives, particularly in Jammu division. AIR

You missed

TOP AWAAZ

Govt gives nod to enhance security deployment at all Central govt hospitals by 25 per cent

August 19, 2024
TOP AWAAZ

Government defends lateral entry in jobs, Opposition oppose the move

August 19, 2024
SPORTS

PM Modi interacts with Indian contingent of Paris Paralympics

August 19, 2024
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

US Secy of State Antony Blinken meets Israeli President, PM in Jerusalem

August 19, 2024