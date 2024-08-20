BJP-JDS Protest in Karnataka demanding CM Siddaramaiah’s resignation

The BJP-JDS alliance IN In Karnataka staged a protest demanding the resignation of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah over the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) land allotment scam at Bengaluru today.

Leaders from both parties, including the Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Assembly, R. Ashoka, and the Vidhan Parishad Leader of Opposition, Chalavadi Narayanaswamy, are actively participating in the demonstration in front of the Mahatma Gandhi statue located between Vidhana Soudha and Vikas Soudha.

In a related development, the ruling Congress is also protesting across the state. The party has organized a statewide demonstration against the Governor’s decision to allow prosecution against Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. Congress members are protesting at Freedom Park in Bengaluru and at various district centers across the state.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has approached the High Court today, challenging the Governor’s decision to permit his prosecution in the case. Mr. Siddaramaiah has filed a writ petition seeking to quash the Governor’s decision and has requested the court to take up the appeal immediately.