BJP demands resignation of West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee

BJP has demanded the resignation of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over the alleged rape and murder of a medical student in Kolkata. Briefing media in New Delhi, party spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia said, alleged that the deeds of Mamata Banerjee have destroyed the dignity of women, rule of law and evidence in the heinous crime. Mr Bhatia also alleged that her acts of commission and omission have destroyed the evidence which are vital to ensure that the accused get the punishment they deserve which is death penalty.

The BJP Spokesperson said, as the Chief Minister, it is her responsibility to maintain law and order in the state but instead, she is carrying out a march against authorities. Mr Bhatia also took the opposition Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his silence in the matter. He also hit out at Akhilesh Yadav for shaming the victim.