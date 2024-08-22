7 killed, over 30 injured in reactor explosion in Andhra

In Andhra Pradesh, seven people killed and over 30 people seriously injured in the reactor explosion at Essentia Pharma Company in Achyutapuram SEZ of Anakapalli district today. The district officials said injured persons have been admitted in hospitals for treatment.

Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu has expressed deep shock over the loss of lives in the explosion. He directed district collector to provide assistance to the victims. He announced that the government would support the families of the deceased.