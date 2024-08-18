Meerut south RRTS station opens, extending Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut corridor to 42 km

The much-awaited Namo Bharat Train, also called the Rapid Train, started its operations between Meerut South and Ghaziabad with the Regional Rapid Transit System today. The train began its journey from Meerut South station at about 2:00 pm today and covered a distance of 42 km up to Sahibabad station in just 32 minutes.

With the addition of this 8 km additional section, a total of 42 km of Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) corridor is now operational, covering 9 stations from Sahibabad in Ghaziabad to Meerut South.

NaMo Bharat trains will be available for passengers from 6:00 am to 10:00 pm on the entire section from Sahibabad to Meerut South. The fare for a journey from Sahibabad to Meerut South railway station varies from Rs 110 for travel in standard coach to Rs 220 for premium class coach.