Jharkhand: CM Hemant Soren launches “Mukhyamantri Maiya Samman Yojana” before Raksha Bandhan

Aug 18, 2024

AMN / RANCHI

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren today launched the “Mukhyamantri Maiya Samman Yojana” a day before Raksha Bandhan. Launching this scheme at Pakur district of the state, Mr. Soren transferred the first installment of one thousand rupees each to the bank accounts of 57 thousand one hundred twenty women beneficiaries through DBT.

Highlighting the scheme,  Chief Minister Mr. Soren said women aged from 21 to 50 years will receive financial assistance of one thousand rupees each per month, amounting to 12 thousand rupees annually. He said, before 31st August, one thousand rupees will be transferred to all beneficiaries. Mr. Soren said from September beneficiaries will get the amount on the 15th of every month.

The ‘Mukhyamantri Maiya Samman Yojana’ in Jharkhand aims to benefit 48 lakh women statewide.
Mr. Hemant Soren instructed that beneficiaries receiving the financial assistance should be informed via SMS. Additionally, he highlighted the need for awareness messages to protect women from potential cyber fraud targeting recipients of the DBT scheme. 

