UP: 10 DEAD, 37 injured in a bus accident in Bulandshahar

At least 10 people died and 37 were injured in an accident between a bus and a pickup in the Salempur police station area of Bulandshahr district today.

The injured have been admitted to the nearby hospital for treatment, while 4 seriously injured have been referred to Meerut Medical College.

Taking cognisance of the accident, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed officials to provide immediate proper treatment to the injured.

District Magistrate of Bulandshahr Chandra Prakash Singh said that the pickup vehicle was coming from Ghaziabad and the private bus was going towards Bulandshahr. Workers employed in a bread company in Ghaziabad were going from Ghaziabad in a pickup truck to Raipur village in Aligarh district to celebrate the festival of Rakshabandhan.