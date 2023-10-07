J&K: Army officer who fired on own soldiers to face Court of Inquiry

AGNECIES / WEB DESK

A Court of Inquiry was ordered on Friday against an army major who allegedly opened fire on his colleagues injuring five personnel, including three officers, inside a camp in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir, reports PTI quoting officials.

Earlier report suggested that 4 Army officers critically injured in a fratricide incident at Rajouri.

According to media reports gathered through various sources, the major, who has been identified as ‘Prince’, created a hue and cry about a possible terror attack prompting his commanding officer to rush his second-in-command from Thanamandi, located 18 km from the Neeli post.

Attempts were made to pacify the officer who seemed to be in some panic attack. The erring officer had ensured that all weapons in the post were deposited in the armoury.

As soon as attempts were made to pacify him, he is alleged to have started indiscriminate firing and lobbing grenades leading to injuries of two middle-rung personnel and the unit’s second-in-command.

