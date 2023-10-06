इंडियन आवाज़     06 Oct 2023 04:35:46      انڈین آواز

Government forms Central Team to assess damages caused in Sikkim due to flash floods

AMN / WEB DESK

Union Government has constituted an Inter-Ministerial Central Team to make an assessment of damages caused due to flash floods. The Home Ministry said the team will visit the affected areas of the state shortly and based on its assessment, further additional Central assistance to Sikkim will be approved. The situation in Sikkim is being closely monitored by the central government at the highest level around the clock.

Centre also approved the release of around 45 core rupees disaster assistance to the flood-affected Sikkim. The amount is the central share from the State Disaster Response fund to the state for the year 2023-24.

The Union  

The Centre is also providing full support to the Sikkim government by mobilizing timely logistical assistance to deal with the situation effectively. They include the deployment of adequate teams of National Disaster Response Force, Indian Air Force helicopters and Army personnel along with necessary search and rescue equipments. The technical teams of Ministries of Power, Telecommunications and Roads, Highways and Transport are assisting in timely restoration of damaged infrastructure and communication networks in the State.

Two days back,  due to incidents of cloud burst and flash floods, a sudden surge in flows in the Teesta River washed away several bridges, parts of NH-10, the Chungthang Dam and impacted several small towns and infrastructure projects in Sikkim.

