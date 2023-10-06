इंडियन आवाज़     06 Oct 2023 03:04:25      انڈین آواز

Home Minister Amit Shah calls for uniform investigation across all agencies

Published On:

AMN / WEB DESK

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has said that Central and State agencies have succeeded in firmly curbing all forms of terrorism in the country in the last nine years.

Mr Shah was speaking after inaugurating a two-day anti-terror conference organised by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in New Delhi yesterday. He said Model Anti-terrorism Structure should be established under the purview of NIA. He said the hierarchy, structure, and Standard Operating Procedures of Investigation of all anti-terrorism agencies in all states should be made uniform for better coordination between central and state agencies.

The Home Minister emphasised that all anti-terrorism agencies must adopt such a ruthless approach so that a new terrorist organisation cannot be formed. He said that the task of NIA, Anti Terrorism Squad, and Special Task Force should also think out of the box and take innovative measures to counter terrorism.

