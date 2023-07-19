इंडियन आवाज़     19 Jul 2023 09:19:14      انڈین آواز
J&K: administration refutes misleading claims and allegations made in vide regarding stone pelting on Shri Amarnath Ji Yatris

AMN

In the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, the administration has refuted the misleading claims and allegations made in a video circulated on social media regarding stone pelting on Shri Amarnath Ji Yatris. The UT Government said that the incident has happened due to a minor dispute among the poniwallas themselves.

In a press statement, the administration said that all the arrangements have been made for the smooth conduct of pilgrimage for the convenience of pilgrims of Shri Amarnathji Yatra. The Administration further said that the local people have been on the forefront to make the Yatra successful by rendering their relentless services since its beginning this year and the Yatra is an example of brotherhood, communal harmony and unity among the people. It also represents spirituality and has been substantial contributor to economic development of Jammu and Kashmir.

According to the officials the video has been created with malicious intention to create divide among communities, spread disharmony and disturb peaceful yatra. All the Yatris who have embarked on the pilgrimage of Holy Cave of Shri Amarnathji have testified the good quality of services and appreciated the local people for their support to the visiting devotees.

Meanwhile, the Administration has said that it is committed to ensure safety and security of Yatris and all the stakeholders involved with yatra and has taken serious note of the incident. It has directed police to take strict action against those who are involved in the incident and lodge FIR against rumour mongers. The social media users have also been asked to refrain from spreading fake news.

