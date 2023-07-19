इंडियन आवाज़     19 Jul 2023 09:19:36      انڈین آواز
To commemorate first arrival of Indian Origin Tamils (IOT) to Sri Lanka, 252-km walk to organize Thalaimannar to Matale

To commemorate the first arrival of Indian Origin Tamils (IOT) to Sri Lanka 200 years ago, a 252-kilometer walk is being organised from Thalaimannar to Matale. The 15 day walk will commence on 28th of July at Thalaimannar. The walk aims to highlight the significant contributions of the Indian Origin Tamil community to the Sri Lanka. The first recorded instance of Indian Origin Tamils being brought to Sri Lanka was in 1823 when British took them to work on coffee, tea and rubber plantations. The journey aims to retrace the path taken by the migrants who made their way through jungles to various plantations on the island.

Under the banner of ‘Maanbumigu Malaiyaha Makkal – Malaiyaha People with Dignity,’ and aligned with the overarching theme of #Malaiyaham200, participants who will join the walk seek to foster reflection, connection, and dialogue with other communities about the shared history, struggles, and aspirations of the IOT Community.

The initiative is led by the Collective for Maanbumigu Malaiyaham, civil society organizations, and individuals dedicated to working with the IOT community.

