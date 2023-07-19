इंडियन आवाज़     19 Jul 2023 09:19:29      انڈین آواز
J&K: With heavy rainfall since last night, authorities close all government and private schools in Doda and Ramban districts

Amid heavy rainfall since last night, the authorities have closed all government and private schools in Doda and Ramban districts of Jammu and Kashmir, for the well-being of the students. Chief Education Officer Ramban urged heads of institutions to help students reach their homes safely. The MeT department said 20-22 July, intermittent light to moderate rain and thundershower was likely at many places of Jammu and at scattered places of Kashmir.

The department further said, heavy to very heavy rain is possible at some places of Jammu region during this week. People are advised to remain cautious and stay away from Streams, Rivers and other vulnerable spots. In the meantime, three persons killed after two houses collapsed following heavy rain in Bani Sub division of Kathua district today. The two other persons trapped under the debris are also feared killed.

