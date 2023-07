AMN

The 17th batch of over 4900 pilgrims left for the holy cave shrine of Shri Amarnath Ji from Bhagwati Nagar Yatri Niwas, Jammu early morning today from the twin base camps of Baltal and Pahalgam. The Yatra is progressing smoothly, with devotees from across the country thronging the base camps to have a glimpse of the naturally formed Ice-Shivlingam and offer their prayers.