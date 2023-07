AMN

The 270 km long Jammu-Srinagar National Highway, (NH44), the only all-weather surface link which connects Kashmir valley with the rest of the country has been closed for vehicular traffic today. Akashvani Jammu Correspondent reports that the strategic national highway was closed for vehicular traffic in the wee hours today following incessant rain since late last night that triggered multiple landslides at several locations at Cafetaria Mod on the outskirts of Ramban town.