इंडियन आवाज़     19 Jul 2023 07:50:06      انڈین آواز
FreeCurrencyRates.com

Monsoon rains continue in most parts of Himachal Pradesh since this morning

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN

Monsoon rains are continuing in most parts of Himachal Pradesh since this morning. There is news of rain in many parts of the state last night also. The State Meteorological Department has predicted the monsoon to remain active in the state till 22th July. While a yellow alert has been issued for heavy rainfall in most parts including Chamba, Kangra and Mandi districts.

There is a possibility of landslides, cloud bursts and floods in many districts including Shimla, Mandi, Kullu, and Chamba, Director of Meteorological Center Shimla, Surendra Paul said. He has appealed to the people to take precautions. The administration has also appealed to the people to take precautions and not to go near the river drains.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

MARQUEE

Thailand welcomes 9.47 million Foreign tourists so far this year

Thailand welcomes 9.47 million Foreign tourists so far this year

AMN / WEB DESK Thailand continued to be favorite destination for foreign tourist, as the country has welcom ...

The highest record of 500 climbers atop Mount Everest this spring

The highest record of 500 climbers atop Mount Everest this spring

Around 500 people have successfully climbed the highest mountain in the world, Mount Everest. During the curre ...

Cooking for 100 hours: Nigerian chef Hilda Bassey enters Guinness Book of World Records

Cooking for 100 hours: Nigerian chef Hilda Bassey enters Guinness Book of World Records

“Please don’t make it a competition” – Indian chef, Lata Tondon who held the Guinness record Hilda Bac ...

MEDIA

Akashvani DG Dr Vasudha Gupta presides over conference of states of Eastern Zone at Ranchi

AMN/ WEB DESK Director General of Akashvani, Dr Vasudha Gupta today presided over one-day conference of sta ...

Editors Guild of India issues advisory for journos covering Manipur violence

AMN / NEW DELHI The Editors Guild of India, EGI has called upon all journalists and media houses to ex ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

Chandrayaan-3, India’s third lunar mission, lifts offs from Sriharikota

AMN / WEB DESK Chandrayaan-3 has been successfully launched today from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sr ...

ISRO Opens Doors for Indian Industries to Harness Small Satellite Launch Vehicle Technology

WEB DESK The Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO), the country's leading space agency, is taking a sig ...

@Powered By: Logicsart