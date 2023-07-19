Monsoon rains continue in most parts of Himachal Pradesh since this morning

AMN

Monsoon rains are continuing in most parts of Himachal Pradesh since this morning. There is news of rain in many parts of the state last night also. The State Meteorological Department has predicted the monsoon to remain active in the state till 22th July. While a yellow alert has been issued for heavy rainfall in most parts including Chamba, Kangra and Mandi districts.

There is a possibility of landslides, cloud bursts and floods in many districts including Shimla, Mandi, Kullu, and Chamba, Director of Meteorological Center Shimla, Surendra Paul said. He has appealed to the people to take precautions. The administration has also appealed to the people to take precautions and not to go near the river drains.