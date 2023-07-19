UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath says State moves out of backward states category

AMN

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has said that the State has moved out of the backward states category and is positively contributing to the path of India’s development and becoming a capable State.

In a function in Lucknow Yogi Adityanath said that many of the States continue to carry the BIMARU tag that is of sick states category even today in the absence of the required development, while Uttar Pradesh has come out of it and positively contributing to the development of India. He was distributing appointment letters to 1,573 Auxiliary Nurse and Midwife health workers in Lucknow.

Adityanath’s remarks came a day after the NITI Aayog said India witnessed 13.5 crore people moving out of multi-dimensional poverty between 2015-16 and 2019-21, with the fastest reduction being in Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Odisha and Uttar Pradesh.

The BIMARU acronym has often been used to refer to Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh, usually to imply that these states lagged in terms of economic growth, health care, education, and other indices.

Citing the Niti Aayog report, the Adityanath-led government yesterday claimed that Uttar Pradesh recorded the maximum drop in the number of poor that is 34.27 million among all the states and union territories in five years.