Heavy rain report in many districts of Maharashtra

Heavy rain report in many districts of Maharashtra. NDRF has deployed total 12 teams in various districts of state. More than 200 mm rain is recorded in last 24 hours at some places in Raigad district. Three Rivers in Raigad district have crossed the danger mark and another river is flowing at alert level. District administration has declared a holiday for schools in Raigad district. Heavy rain is recorded at some places in Sindhudurg and Ratnagiri district. In Mumbai, Suburban train service between Ambernath-Badlapur section is closed as a safety measures due to heavy rains and water above the track level. Some long distance trains running via Mumbai-Pune route are also diverted. In Thane district, Few families and senior citizens of old age homes are shifted to safe places.

